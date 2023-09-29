China Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,500,000

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin preview

Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will open her 2023 China Open campaign against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season on the WTA tour in 2023. She has put together a 50-11 win-loss record so far this year, the highlights of which are her title-winning runs at the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 event in Madrid.

Sabalenka is also the only player on the women's circuit to have made the semifinals of all four Major tournaments this year. She is playing her first tournament since suffering a heartbreaking championship-match defeat to Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, has made a steady climb in the WTA rankings recently. The 24-year-old started her season ranked well outside of the women's top 200. She was subsequently able to enter the top 150 with some consistent results in the first half of the year.

The former World No. 4 has caught fire since her first-round defeat at the US Open, though, having won eight of her last 10 matches. She reached the final of the San Diego Open and the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara, which propelled her ranking to 31st in the world.

The 2020 Australian Open winner is looking for some well-deserved redemption at the 500-level event in Beijing this week. Kenin was one of the best players on the WTA at the beginning of the 2020s. However, dwindling motivation and a host of injuries compromised her career greatly over the last two years.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Kenin by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings. While the Belarusian won both of their encounters in 2018, the American was able to spring up an upset over her during their second-round match in Rome this year, which was her first win over a top 10 player since her title-winning run in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin hits a backhand

Sabalenka's game is built around striking the ball hard and flat. The powerful Belarusian also has a big serve, is an agile mover and is well-known for the intensity that she brings to the court.

Having said that, the World No. 1 has recently been hitting far too many unforced errors. Her instability from the baseline was one of the major factors contributing to her three-set final defeat to Gauff in New York.

Kenin, on the other hand, possesses a quick-strike approach to the game too, but her aggressive play is built around variety and timing more than power. The American also has a world-class backhand, which she will likely use to undermine Sabalenka's double-hander in cross-court exchanges.

The key for both players in this exciting match-up will be spreading the court open with their groundstrokes. While Sabalenka has a great running forehand, she might find herself out of sorts if her lower-ranked opponent starts moving her around.

Pick: Sofia Kenin in three sets.