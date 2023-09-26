China Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs [WC] Mackenzie McDonald

Date: September 28, 2023

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Grigor Dimitrov hits a volley at the 2023 Australian Open

World No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov will take on the dangerous Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the second round of the 2023 China Open.

The Bulgarian has accumulated 29-17 win-loss record on the ATP tour this season so far, the highlights of which include reaching the second week at Roland Garros and the Wimbledon Championships. Although Dimitrov has played well this year, he has not received favourable draws at tournaments.

The 32-year-old has lost to the resurgent Alexander Zverev in his last three campaigns at the Cincinnati Open, the US Open and the Chengdu Open.

McDonald, meanwhile, has had a respectable season, having won 30 of his 54 matches on the ATP tour. The World No. 39 began his year in style, as he upset defending champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets en route to a third-round finish in Melbourne.

The American also upset 2021 US Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime in their first-round encounter in New York about a month ago. His last campaign came at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships, where he won his first two matches in three tough sets before losing to top seed Karen Khachanov in another tightly contested match.

Dimitrov leads McDonald by the margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour. The two players split their first two meetings in Melbourne and Miami, before the Bulgarian took the upper-hand in their rivalry by beating the American at the 2023 Washington Open in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Grigor Dimitrov Mackenzie McDonald

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald retrieves a ball at the 2023 Washington Open

Dimitrov has been playing well in 2023. Thanks to a change in his racket equipment, the Bulgarian has been able to impart heavy pace and spin on his forehand. He has also put up good numbers on his first serve, winning 76.5% of his first-serve points against the rest of the field.

McDonald has also improved immensely this year and shown remarkable consistency. When the American is in the zone, he is capable of hitting very deep and penetrating groundstrokes. He is also fast on his feet, which allows him to not only chase down drop shots but also turn defense into offense from the baseline.

While the 5'10" American is a tricky opponent for any player, he lacks his older opponent's flair. The key for the Bulgarian will be to lock McDonald in his backhand corner with his scintillating inside-out forehand and his signature backhand slice. Provided the 32-year-old is tactically sharp, there is a good chance he navigates past his lower-ranked opponent without much resistance.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.