China Open 2023: Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: September 27, 2023

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Lorenzo Musetti hits a forehand at the 2023 United Cup

Karen Khachanov and Lorenzo Musetti, two of the ATP rankings' top 20 players, will face off against each other in a blockbuster first-round match at the 500-level event in Beijing.

Khachanov initially had a great start to his 2023 season, reaching the semifinals and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the French Open respectively. However, the Russian was carrying a serious groin injury since the beginning of the year, which eventually forced him to be on the sidelines for nearly three months after the Major tournament in Paris.

The 27-year-old returned in time for the 2023 US Open but was severely lacking form as he succumbed to a 2-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss to current World No. 94 Michael Mmoh.

Musetti, meanwhile, has had a mediocre season on the ATP tour in 2023, having lost 23 of his 54 matches this year. The Italian is going through a rough patch since the North American hardcourt swing, having dropped five of his last 10 matches.

The 21-year-old's last tournament campaign came at the 2023 Chengdu Open, where he won two matches before losing to World No. 55 Roman Safiullin in the semifinals.

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The first-round match in Beijing will be the first-ever career meeting between Khachanov and Musetti, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Musetti

(Odds will be updated when they are available)

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Karen Khachanov retrives a ball at the 2023 Australian Open

Before his injury worsened, Khachanov displayed solid groundstrokes on both wings. The Russian employs an extreme Western grip, which helps him hit great angles to pull his opponents outside of the lines. He also possesses a reliable first serve, and can also set it up with his huge forehand.

Musetti, on the other hand, also has an authoritative forehand. Having said that, it is the World No. 18's single-handed backhand that is the highlight of his games. The Italian has good technical acumen and can mix up play with both high-paced shots and low backhand slices.

The key for both players in this match-up will be to get on top of the rallies early with their forehands. For what it's worth, though, the World No. 15 has a far more stable backhand, which will be an important shot for him to undermine his younger opponent in cross-court exchanges.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in straight sets.