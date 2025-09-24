China Open 2025 today's predictions: Men's singles ft. Karen Khachanov vs Alexandre Muller, Terence Atmane vs Zhang Zhizhen | September 25

Karen Khachanov and Zhang Zhizhen will be among the big names in action on the opening day of the 2025 China Open. The ATP 500 event is the final stop leading up to the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

While Khachanov takes on Alexandre Muller in the opening match, Zhang will lock horns with Terence Atmane. With plenty of action to look forward to, let's take a look at the match-ups from Day 1 of the 2025 China Open:

Karen Khachanov vs Alexandre Muller

Karen Khachanov (Source: Getty)

Karen Khachanov will take on Alexandre Muller, who is in the middle of a career-best season. The Frenchman has his maiden Tour title in Hong Kong, made another ATP 500 final in Rio.

Khachanov too has shown signs of resurgence this year, clawing his way back into the top-10 courtesy a finals showing at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto and a Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The two employ varied brands of tennis. Khachanov likes to use his power-packed baseline game to blow opponents off court, while Muller relies on his baseline consistency. The former style is better suited for the quick hardcourts in Beijing. Muller has also lost some steam after the quick start to the season and his win-loss now reads at a modest 20-21 against Khachanov's 30-19. Those factors should give the fifth seed an edge.

Prediction: Khachanov in two tight sets

Fabian Marozsan vs Benjamin Bonzi

Benjamin Bonzi (Source: Getty)

Fabian Marozsan and Benjamin Bonzi will lock horns in the China Open first-round. The former has had an up-and-down time on court of late, with wins over the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime to show for only to be offset by early exits at all but one tournaments since the start to the hardcourt swing in July.

Bonzi, on the other hand, has played some great tennis in the period. Two wins over Daniil Medvedev and a second week showing at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati would have filled him with confidence. Neither player is the most comfortable on hardcourts (clay being their preferred surface), but the Frenchman's recent run of form should see him come through.

Prediction: Bonzi in three sets

Terence Atmane vs Zhang Zhizhen

Zhang Zhizhen (Source: Getty) 2024 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Terence Atmane will be keen on getting past the disappointment of a first-round exit in Chengdu. The Frenchman had his big breakthrough at Cincinnati, where he made it all the way to the semifinal as a qualifier with wins over the likes of Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz.

He, however, faces a tough ask taking on local favorite Zhanf Zhizen. The Chinese player returned from a shoulder injury-induced hiatus in Hangzhou, making it to the second round.

Fans can expect an ace fest as both men possess big serves. There will also be some rust given that they have both been battling injuries. In a tight match-up like this, the superior experience of playing on the big stage and the home advantage could tilt the match in Zhang's favor.

Prediction: Zhang in three sets

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Camilo Ugo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Source: Getty)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will look continue his stellar 2025 season, one that has seen him make an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal in Monte-Carlos, the second week at the Australian Open and break into the top-10.

The Spaniard takes on Argentina's Camilo Ugo, who is also sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 43. That said, his success has largely been confined to clay. He has won only one match in his last four outings and will need to punch above his weight to come in with a chance of an upset.

Prediction: Davidovich Fokina in straight sets

