China Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets, Ann Li vs Camila Osorio | 25 September 2025

The China Open is hosting some of the best players in the world this week. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on tour.

Coco Gauff is the defending champion at the China Open this year. She will enter the event after a fourth round exit in New York at the hands of Naomi Osaka.

Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in the China Open. The Pole has been scintillating form amassing title-winning runs in Cincinnati and Seoul in the last few months.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for the China Open on Friday.

1) Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets

Bencic at the 2025 China Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

First up, Belinda Bencic will take on Katie Volynets in the second round of the China Open.

Bencic has had an amazing season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the semifinals in Wimbledon and the quaterfinals in Indian Wells. The Swiss also participated at the US Open, but lost to Ann Li in the second round.

Meanwhile, Katie Volynets has had a decent season so far. Apart from second round exits in Wimbledon and Rome, she reached the last 16 in Abu Dhabi and Rabat. The American entered the main draw of the China Open via the qualifiers and defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round.

Bencic will be a heavy favorite on paper, but will be up against a confident opponent in the second round. She should be able to stamp her authority in this round and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic

2) Yuan Yue vs Yulia Putintseva

Yuan is unseeded at the China Open - Source: Getty

Yue Yuan has had a frustrating season so far, considering her immense potential on tour. After a title winning run in Oeiras (ITF W100), she reached the quarterfinals in Rosmalen and the third round in Cincinnati. The local favourite will enter Beijing after a first round exit in New York.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva has had a dismal season so far. Apart from third round exits in Melbourne and Paris, she reached the last 16 in Charleston and the second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Anna Kalinskaya, the Russian defeated her at the US Open.

Yue has a chance to end this season on high and make a statement at the China Open. The 26-year-old will be up against a steady competitor, but should be able to use her versatility and win this round.

Predicted Winner: Yuan Yue

3) Lois Boisson vs Dalma Galfi

Boisson has had a breakthrough season this year. After a maiden semifinal run in Paris, she clinched her first title in Hamburg. The 22-year-old will enter Beijing after a second round exit in Seoul at the hand of Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Galfi, on the contrary, has had a quiet season so far. After a third round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the quaterfinals in Hamburg and the first round in New York. The Hungarian entered the main draw of the China Open via the qualifiers and defeated Katarzyna Kawa in the final round.

Boisson has hardly put up a mediocre performance on tour. She will be up against a decent competitor but should be able to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Lois Boisson

4) Ann Li vs Camila Osorio

Li is unseeded at the China Open- Source: Getty

Lastly, Ann Li will take on Camila Osorio in the first round of the China Open.

Li has raised her level after a solid season in 2024. Apart from runner-up finishes in Singapore and Cleveland, she reached the quaterfinals in Rabat and the fourth round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Jessica Pegula, the third seed eliminated her at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Camila Osorio has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a title-winning run in Bogota, she reached the semifinals in Rabat and reached the second round in Montreal. The Colombian will enter Beijing after a second round exit in Guadalajara.

Ann Li is close to making a significant impact on tour. The American is constantly improving her game and should be able to outlast her opposite number in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Ann Li

