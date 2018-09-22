Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
China's Wang demolishes Putintseva at Guangzhou Open

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    22 Sep 2018, 20:36 IST

Guangzhou, Sep 22 (AFP) Wang Qiang blitzed fifth seed Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday at the Guangzhou Open final Saturday, the second time in as many years a Chinese player has triumphed in the WTA tournament.

Third seed Wang was in charge throughout the hour and 11 minutes of play, earning rapturous applause from the home crowd.

It was the 26-year-old's second career title after beating compatriot Zheng Sansai at the Jiangxi Open in July.

Wang will now become the highest-ranked Chinese women's player -- leapfrogging Zhang Shuai, who won the tournament last year.

Putintseva had powered through the week up to her convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over American Bernarda Pera in the semi-final, but stumbled against Wang with nearly two dozen unforced errors, including four double faults.

"I played four good matches, and today wasn't as good," Putintseva said.

"It was different conditions and a different player. I'm just happy that I played a few matches, won some matches here."

Australians Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore bested Vera Lapko and Danka Kovinic 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 to take out the doubles final.

"It was a tough match," Moore said. "They're quality players and they executed their game really well.

"Tactically, we came out a little bit better and we maintained it

Wang thrashes Putintseva to win Guangzhou title
Rain delays Ostapenko in Seoul, Wang books Guangzhou semi
Defending champion Ostapenko dumped out of Korea Open
Keys, Stephens and Putintseva break new ground at Roland...
Brady completes Cornet upset in Guangzhou
Putintseva injured in Japan opener, Tomljanovic and Zheng...
Zhang and Wang among Japan Women's Open semi-finalists
Weather keeps Cornet in hunt as Lisicki ends drought
Tomljanovic weathers Hiroshima storm, but Wang must return
Wang claims first title following Zheng retirement
