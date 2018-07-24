Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chong Wei withdraws from World Championship and Asiad due to poor health

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
25   //    24 Jul 2018, 22:30 IST

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei has pulled out of both the World Championship in Nanjing, China and the Asian Games in Indonesia due to a respiratory disease, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist has been diagnosed with a respiratory disorder and advised rest by the doctors.

"We regret to announce that Datuk Lee has informed BAM that he is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder," BAM said in a statement in its website.

"His doctor has advised him to rest and undergo treatment.

"For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Datuk Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships 2018 scheduled from 30 July to 5 August and the Asian Games 2018 scheduled from 19 to 28 August."

The World Championships gets underway next week, while the Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2.

BAM wished Lee a quick recovery and asked the public to respect his privacy.

"During this period of recovery, we ask the public and the media to respect the privacy of Datuk Lee and his family. We pray for his speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at the ABM," the statement said.

The 35-year-old, one of the greatest shuttlers ever, has never won gold at either the world championships or the Asian Games. He finished runner-up thrice at the world championships and once at Asiad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
