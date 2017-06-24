Cilic and Dimitrov through to Aegon Championships semi-finals

The Aegon Championships semi-finals will be contested by Gilles Muller, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Feliciano Lopez.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 01:38 IST

Tennis player Marin Cilic in action at the Aegon Championships

Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov avoided the curse of the seeds at Queens Club on Friday as they moved into the semi-finals of the Aegon Championships.

The pair are on track to meet in Sunday's final, with Gilles Muller and Feliciano Lopez also progressing into the last-four after seventh seed Tomas Berdych exited the tournament.

Fourth seed Cilic made light work of Donald Young with a 6-4 7-5 win, breaking at the end of each set, although he needed four match points to wrap up the victory, with Luxembourg's Muller up next for the confident Croatian.

"I'm playing really well on grass," said Cilic after his win. "I'm looking forward to Wimbledon, but still keeping my feet on the ground and working day by day and just focusing on my game to keep it steady and keep it consistent."

Dimitrov wins! 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over #NextGenATP Medvedev. Into the SFs after 1h45m. Awaits the winner of Berdych vs Lopez. #AegonChampionships pic.twitter.com/0vnwltdMyB — Aegon Championships (@QueensTennis) June 23, 2017

Dimitrov moved into the semi-finals by knocking out Daniil Medvedev, who recovered from a shoulder injury he seemingly collected in the warm-up to test the sixth seed.

But 2014 champion Dimitrov - who had a 100 per cent first-serve percentage in the opening set - came through 6-3 3-6 6-3 to set up a semi-final against Lopez, who battled through a marathon clash with Berdych.

Victory for Lopez! The Spaniard beats Berdych in a thriller, 7-5 in the third. It'll be a rematch of the 2014 final vs Dimitrov in the SFs. pic.twitter.com/0c39jmzyRw — Aegon Championships (@QueensTennis) June 23, 2017

Lopez, who lost the 2014 final to Dimitrov, took almost two and a half hours to progress with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (1-7) 7-5 victory that lasted deep into the evening in London.

Sam Querrey had knocked out giant-killer Jordan Thompson in the last round but Muller proved too strong for the American, progressing with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory to maintain his strong form on grass, having won last week in Den Bosch.