Cilic hoping to return after injury ruins Wimbledon final hopes

After battling what seemed to be a foot problem in losing the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer, Marin Cilic is already plotting his return.

Marin Cilic already has his sights set on making the Wimbledon final again after injury contributed to a straight-sets loss at the hands of the imperious Roger Federer on Sunday.

The Croatian seventh seed had claimed he was in his best condition for years at a grand slam that saw both Novak Djokovic and holder Andy Murray hampered by physical problems in making quarter-final exits.

However, the 2014 US Open winner was cruelly unable to reach his best level in the decider against Federer on Centre Court, where the Swiss great won 6-3 6-1 6-4 to lift a record eighth singles crown at SW19, his 19th grand slam triumph overall.

Cilic, who was in tears at a change of ends and later requested a medical timeout, seemingly due to a foot problem, refused to retire from the high-profile contest.

"Yeah that's what I did throughout all my career," he said in an on-court interview after his demise was confirmed.

"I never gave up when I started a match, so that was my idea also today. I gave my best and that's all I could do.

"I had an amazing journey here, played the best tennis of my life and really want to thank my team.

"They gave so much strength to me. And of course, to all my fans in Croatia. It was really tough today.

"I gave it [my] all and I'm hoping definitely to come back here and try one more time."