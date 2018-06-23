Cilic sets up Kyrgios showdown as Djokovic reaches milestone

Nick Kyrgios showed enough in the quarter-finals to suggest he will trouble top seed Marin Cilic in the last four at Queen's Club.

Omnisport NEWS News 23 Jun 2018, 01:14 IST 20 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marin Cilic celebrates at Queen's Club

Top seed Marin Cilic will go head to head with Nick Kyrgios in the Fever-Tree Championships semi-finals, while Novak Djokovic is also into the last four after his 800th ATP Tour win.

Cilic is closing in on a fourth final at Queen's Club after beating 2010 winner Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 early on Friday.

The Croatian squandered a set-point chance in the first set before taking the opener via a tie-break, though he found life far easier in the second and cruised to victory.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios dumped out defending champion Feliciano Lopez with a scintilating display to edge through 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3).

A bizarre moment attracted attention when Kyrgios appeared to make no attempt to return a Lopez serve that looked well within his reach midway through the second set.

However, the Australian showed his undoubted class in the tie-break, giving a further demonstration of how he could be a tough opponent for anyone who faces him at Wimbledon this year.

"It's a great feeling. I'm really happy to get through. I'm really happy with the way I'm playing at the moment," Kyrgios said. "The grass helps me a lot and favours the big servers.

"I'm very confident on this surface."

The kind of shot that can't be taught...



Pure wizardry from @NickKyrgios #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/H8tHUKzgwK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 22, 2018

In the other semi-final, Djokovic will face Jeremy Chardy after the former registered his 800th career victory by beating Adrian Mannarino, making him the 10th player to reach that tally in the past 50 years.

The Serbian was far too good for his opponent, triumphing 7-5 6-1.

Chardy, meanwhile, defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-4, maintaining his hope of reaching a third final of the month. The Frenchman won the Surbiton Trophy on the Challenger Tour and was a beaten finalist at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, losing to compatriot Richard Gasquet in straight sets.