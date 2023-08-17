Cincinnati 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on promising talent Qinwen Zheng for a place in the quarterfinals at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The reigning French Open and US Open champion is in good form in 2023, accumulating a 51-8 win-loss record on the Hologic WTA tour. Although the Pole had an unceremonious campaign at Wimbledon, she was able to regroup in front of her home crowd at the 2023 Warsaw Open, not dropping a single set en route to the title.

Swiatek was denied in the semifinals of last week's Canadian Open, though, losing to then World No. 4 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4. Looking to redeem herself in Cincinnati, she blitzed past USA's Danielle Collins for the loss of just one game in her opener.

Qinwen Zheng, meanwhile, has registered a respectable 25-15 win-loss record in 2023. The highlights of her season include winning the title at the Palermo Open and reaching the semifinals of the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi (where she upset top players like Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko).

While the Chinese lost to eventual finalist Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal last week, she has managed to improve her performance in Cincinnati.

After beating Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her first match, Zheng played some sharp tennis in the second round to thwart former World No. 1 Venus Williams' comeback. The Chinese defeated her much more experienced opponent by a lopsided scoreline of 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads Qinwen Zheng 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings so far. The three-time Major champion defeated the Chinese from a set down at last year's Roland Garros quarterfinals and has also beaten her in their only hardcourt match at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Swiatek is currently the most well-balanced player on the Hologic WTA tour. The Pole not only possesses super-precise groundstrokes but also has great footwork and a tactical understanding of the game. One of her weak points, though, happens to be her underpowered serve.

Qinwen Zheng, on the other hand, is slightly more aggressive from the baseline. The Chinese imparts great power and depth on her groundstrokes and possesses a reliable first serve as well. However, these attributes do not necessarily mean that she has a tenable chance to beat the World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at the 2023 Canadian Open

Over the last two years, Swiatek has made it abundantly clear that she can outmatch any player from the baseline thanks to the width that she creates. The Pole is capable of hitting some great angles and is adept at approaching the net to put pressure on her opponents during crucial points.

For what it's worth, the 20-year-old Chinese doesn't possess great tactical aptitude and fitness yet. In that context, it will be hard for her to outmatch her more experienced opponent on the hardcourts of Cincinnati.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in two tight sets.