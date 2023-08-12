Cincinnati Open 2023: Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (15) Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda preview

Coric opens his Cincinnati campaign on Sunday.

15th seed Borna Coric opens his campaign at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters against unseeded American Sebastian Korda.

World No. 15 Coric is in the midst of a rather underwhelming season, losing in the first round of the ongoing Canadian Open to drop to 18-16 on the season. The 26-year-old Croat snapped a four-match losing streak at Los Cabos - where he made the semifinals - before stumbling at the opening hurdle in Toronto.

Earlier this season, Coric made back-to-back hardcourt quarterfinals at Montpellier and Dubai before he made a surprise run to the last four at the Madrid Masters. He then made the last eight in Rome, but results since than have been disappointing, winning only two of his next seven matches.

The Croat will hope to return to winning ways at Cincinnati, where the defending champion has a 12-6 record and made the quarterfinals in 2016.

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Korda fell in the second round of the Canadian Open to slump to 13-9 on the season. The 23-year-old made a bright start to the year, making the final at Adelaide and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Following an injury break, the American then made the last four at Queen's before winning only one of his next four matches. Korda has a 3-3 record at Cincinnati, with two of those wins coming last year.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The pair hasn't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Borna Coric Sebastian Korda

The odds will be updated when they release.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Korda made the third round at Cincinnati last year.

Both Coric and Korda have similar game styles -- big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

The Croat, though, holds the edge because of his superior experience and pedigree, if not consistency, especially on hardcourts. He has a 130-108 record on the surface and one title, which came at Cincinnati last year. Korda, meanwhile, is a greenhorn, going 54-33 on the surface.

Both men aren't in the best of form coming into this showdown, making it a difficult match to call. However, the Croat is expected to take the match and carry on his winning ways at the tournament.

Pick: Coric in straight sets