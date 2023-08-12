Cincinnati Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans preview

Musetti opens his Cincinnati campaign on Sunday.

Lorenzo Musetti takes on Dan Evans in an all-unseeded Cincinnati Open first-round contest.

World No. 19 Musetti is coming off a third-round run at the ongoing Canadian Open in Toronto, falling to 28-19 on the season. The 21-year-old started the year brightly. He won his first four matches at the inaugural United Cup Down Under, where Italy finished runner-up to the USA.

After making the quarterfinals at Rio de Janeiro, Marrakech, and Monte-Carlo, Musetti made his first semifinal of the season at Barcelona. Since then, he has reached three more quarterfinals and the last four at Bastad.

Musetti lost on his Cincinnati debut last year. But his quest to get off the mark at the ATP Masters 1000 event won't be a walk in the park against Washington champion Evans.

The 33rd-ranked Evans won his first title of the season - second overall - at DC last month bus has had an up-and-down season. He stumbled in the opening round at the Canadian Open this week to slip to 13-19 in 2023.

The 33-year-old made his first semifinal of the season at Marrakech before repeating the trick at Barcelona. Evans then went on a six-match losing streak before romping to the title in DC.

Evans has won only one of his four matches at Cincinnati, with that win coming three years ago against Andrey Rublev.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Musetti has won both his meetings with Evans, including their last meeting in the Barcelona first round last year. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Lorenzo Musetti Dan Evans

The odds will be updated when they release.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dan Evans prediction

Evans will look for his first Cincinnati win in three years.

Both Musetti and Evans like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there despite both employing a single-handed backhand.

While Musetti has a big serve and powerful game, Evans is more of a counterpuncher. Consistency is not the forte of either man, especially Evans, who has alternated between winning and losing streaks.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old is the more experienced player on hardcourt, going 106-97 and winning two titles. Musetti, on the other hand, is 36-38 on the surface, winning one title.

Going by recent form, though, Musetti is expected to take the win as he looks to get off the mark at Cincinnati.