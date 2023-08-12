Cincinnati Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Fritz opens his Cincinnati campaign on Sunday.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz gets his Cincinnati Open campaign up and running against the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

The World No. 9 has a 42-18 win-loss record this season following his third-round loss to Australian Alex de Minaur at the ongoing Canada Open in Toronto. Despite the setback, the top-ranked American has had a good season.

Fritz helped the USA win the inaugural United Cup Down Under before winning his first title of the year at Delray Beach. The 25-year-old then made the Indian Wells and Miami quarterfinals before enjoying an impressive claycourt swing, reaching the semifinals at Monte-Carlo, Munich, and Geneva.

Following an early exit at Wimbledon, Fritz romped to the Atlanta title and made the DC semifinal. He has a 4-5 record at Cincinnati, with three of those wins coming during his semifinal run last year.

Meanwhile, the 36th-ranked Lehecka is coming off a second-round exit at the Canada Open to drop to 26-17 in 2023. The 21-year-old started the year with a surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinals but has been inconsistent since then.

Lehecka has reached the quarterfinals at Umag and Banja Luka on either side of a Wimbledon fourth-round appearance. The Doha semifinalist is making his debut in Cincinnati but faces a tough first-round outing against the in-form Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-haed

Fritz has won both his meetings with Lehecka, with their latest clash coming in the Monte-Carlo third round, where the American won from a set down. This will be their second hardcourt clash.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka is making his Cincinnati debut.

Both Fritz and Lehecka are quintessential baseliners, but the American is the bigger server and more powerful hitter.

Moreover, Fritz takes the distinct edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has a 160-111 record and four titles. Lehecka, by contrast, is a greenhorn, going 22-19 on the surface.

The American will be eager to return to winning ways following his early loss in Toronto. Fritz should have enough in the tank to see off Lehecka as he eyes a deep run in the penultimate week before the US Open.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.