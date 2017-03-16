Classy Federer too good for Nadal, Djokovic run ended

Novak Djokovic was finally beaten at the BNP Paribas Open as Roger Federer crushed Rafael Nadal.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 12:50 IST

Swiss great Roger Federer

Roger Federer was in scintillating form in a thrashing of Rafael Nadal as Novak Djokovic's winning run at the BNP Paribas Open came to an end.

Federer produced a stunning display to make it three straight wins over Nadal for the first time in his career with a 6-2 6-3 victory at Indian Wells.

Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Nick Kyrgios, who ended Djokovic's 19-match streak at the event with a straight-sets win.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka survived a scare, Kei Nishikori cruised through and Jack Sock also reached the last eight.

FEDERER TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Federer was at his brilliant best in a resounding win over Nadal, who was powerless to stop the Swiss maestro.

Converting four of five break points, four-time champion Federer needed just 68 minutes to crush Nadal and reach the quarter-finals.

Federer owned the baseline, taking control from the outset to push Nadal around at will.

Resurgent Roger



Four-time champion @rogerfederer wins 3rd straight match vs Nadal for 1st time in career, 6-2 6-3 advances to #BNPPO17 QF pic.twitter.com/Z8c3AKOrbB — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2017

KYRGIOS BEATS DJOKOVIC AGAIN

Kyrgios is enjoying a brilliant year and it continued, securing back-to-back wins over Djokovic with a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) success.

The Australian 15th seed served well, sending down 14 aces, winning 86 per cent of first-serve points and not facing a break point.

Nixed by Nick.



No. 15 seed @NickKyrgios halts Novak Djokovic's record 19-match #IndianWells win streak w/ a 6-4 7-6(3) 4R triumph #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/JOGLmwjUGb — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2017

Kyrgios holds a 10-3 win-loss record this year, and beat Federer in their only previous meeting.

NISHIKORI, WAWRINKA THROUGH

While the Federer-Kyrgios quarter-final will take centre stage, Nishikori and Wawrinka also advanced.

Nishikori cruised past Donald Young 6-2 6-4 and will meet Sock, who edged Malek Jaziri 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5.

Wawrinka twice came from a break down in the third set before getting past lucky loser Yoshihito Nishioka 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Last man Stan-ding.



A Herculean effort from LL Yoshihito Nishioka falls just shy, No. 3 seed #Wawrinka prevailing 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/s9yy2iy3vR — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2017

Next up for Wawrinka is Dominic Thiem, who eased past Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and will meet Pablo Cuevas, who upset David Goffin 6-3 3-6 6-3, in a last-eight clash.