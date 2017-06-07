Classy Wawrinka dispatches Cilic to reach semi-finals

Marin Cilic has not beaten Stan Wawrinka for seven years and there was no danger of him ending that sequence in Paris.

by Omnisport News 07 Jun 2017, 22:15 IST

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka breezed into the semi-finals of the French Open for the third successive year with an emphatic straight-sets victory over Marin Cilic.

The 2015 champion has not dropped a set at Roland Garros this year and will face either Andy Murray or Kei Nishikori in the last four on Friday after dispatching Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1 in only one hour and 40 minutes.

Wawrinka has now won his last eight matches against the seventh seed from Croatia, who was unable to live with the three-time grand slam singles champion on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The elegant Swiss has slipped under the radar somewhat in Paris, but was imperious as he sailed through 12 months after losing to Murray in the last four.

Victoire contre @cilic_marin et 3e demi-finale consécutive à RG pour @stanwawrinka

Third SF in a row for Stan Wawrinka! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/7o4Ium1OX5 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

Wawrinka took command from the start, breaking in the second game of the match with a sublime backhand down the line and the third seed did not face a solitary break point in the first set.

The reigning US Open champion's backhand was proving to be a fierce weapon as he surged into a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Cilic hit back to level at 3-3 courtesy of a lovely backhand of his own which drew an error.

That only proved to be a minor setback for Wawrinka, who responded by breaking to love as Cilic grew increasingly frustrated.

A magnificent forehand winner put Wawrinka two sets up and Cilic was chuntering as he was blown away in the third, with an appreciative crowd marvelling at some classy backhands from the favourite.

There was a moment of concern when Wawrinka charged into the net to put away a backhand volley for a first match point and crashed down, but he picked himself to belt down a volley and put Cilic out of his misery.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wawrinka [3] bt Cilic [7] 6-3 6-3 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Wawrinka - 25/17

Cilic - 23/32

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Wawrinka - 3/2

Cilic - 5/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Wawrinka - 6/9

Cilic - 1/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Wawrinka - 62

Cilic - 49

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Wawrinka - 65/79

Cilic - 58/43

TOTAL POINTS

Wawrinka - 88

Cilic - 57