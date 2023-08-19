Match details

Fixture: Venus Williams vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: 20 August, 2023

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Cleveland, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $271,363

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Venus Williams vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Venus Williams in action at Western & Southern Open

The Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland is all set for an exciting encounter on August 20 as former world number one Venus Williams takes on Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 32.

With both players having their own battles on hard courts over the past year, this matchup promises to be an engaging contest.

Mirra Andreeva, currently sitting at the No. 67 spot in the WTA rankings, hasn't had much time on hard courts lately, recording a 0-1 standing over the past year.

Andreeva has managed to hold onto her service games 56.3% of the time while securing a slightly lower 26.7% in her return games.

When it comes to pivotal moments in the match, Andreeva ranks 377th in break points won, converting just 30% of her opportunities. Her recent form was further evidenced in the Ladies Open Lausanne, where Anna Bondar, ranked 155th, took her down in a tight contest.

On the flip side, 43-year-old Venus Williams is on the hunt for her inaugural 2023 hard court title. Her record on this surface this year stands at 2 victories and 4 losses.

While Williams has a 58.8% success rate in her service games, her returns have been slightly less effective at 33.3%. A deeper insight shows that the former World No. 1 has secured 45.7% of her break points, positioning her at 276th in this particular statistic.

In a recent Western & Southern Open matchup, the more youthful Qinwen Zheng outplayed her in a three-set thriller.

Andreeva has been slightly more consistent with 7 wins in her last 10 matches. In most of these matches, she started strong, clinching the opening set 9 times out of 10.

Breaking down her winning outcomes, the Russian won 5 matches in straight sets and 2 in a three-set battle. While on the losing end, she faced 1 straight-set defeat and 2 three-set losses.

Williams, on the other hand, seems to be facing a challenging phase, having won only 3 out of her last 10 matches. Nevertheless, she has managed to secure the initial set 6 times.

When it comes to the American's victories, 2 were clean sweeps and 1 was a more extended three-setter. As for her losses, 3 were straight-set defeats and 4 were longer three-set battles.

Venus Williams vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Venus Williams and Mirra Andreeva are set to lock horns for their inaugural encounter on the tour, with their head-to-head record currently standing even at 0-0.

Venus Williams vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Venus Williams Mirra Andreeva

Odds will be updated when available

Venus Williams vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams and Mirra Andreeva are set for a first-time encounter in the round of 32 at Cleveland 2023.

Williams, a veteran with multiple Grand Slam titles, brings an unparalleled depth of experience to the match. However, 2023 hasn't seen her dominate hard courts, with her recent form being a mixed bag.

Even though Mirra Andreeva is ranked No. 67, her recent track record shows a level of consistency that can't be ignored, securing 7 wins in her last 10 matches.

Andreeva's performance metrics, especially her prowess in holding her service games at 56.3%, suggest a player hungry for wins.

While Williams's vast experience on big stages and her fighting spirit are undeniable assets, her recent statistics on hard courts are a cause for concern. Andreeva, however, comes into this match with a momentum that could give her a slight edge.

Considering the recent forms and statistics of both players, and even though it's their maiden face-off, it looks like a keenly contested match could tilt in favor of Andreeva.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva in three sets.

