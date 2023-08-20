Coco Gauff honored her mother and father in a heartwarming speech after she became the 2023 Cincinnati Open champion.

On Sunday, August 20, Gauff defeated Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final to lift her biggest career title yet at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open. She claimed her third winner’s trophy of the season after victories at the ASB Classic and the Citi Open.

At 19 years old, Gauff also became the youngest player to win the Cincinnati Open trophy. She is now also the first woman since Caroline Wozniacki (2008-2009) to lift five career titles as a teenager.

Following her victory, Coco Gauff expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her parents, Corey and Candi, who did not accompany her this time around. She also mentioned other family members, including her brothers, grandparents, and cousins.

“I have a couple more people to thank. My family at home that are watching right now. I really love you guys. My brothers, my grandparents, my cousins. I know you guys are all watching. And the biggest, biggest thank you to my parents,” Coco Gauff said in her ceremony speech.

Gauff thanked her mother for being her pillar of support and credited her father for being the reason she picked up a tennis racquet.

“My mom – I love you so much for being my emotional support. She’s not here. And my dad, he’s also not here, but he is the reason why I am here today. He is the reason why I play tennis,” Gauff noted.

The World No. 7 further appreciated her father’s influence on her and hilariously thanked him for providing her with the scouting reports throughout the week.

“He is the reason why I believe I can do this. Ya, thank you to my dad. I love you. And I’m just so happy, and it is really because of you. You gave me the scouting reports all week. So, I appreciate it,” she said.

"You guys stuck with me" – Coco Gauff thanks coach Pere Riba and Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert for Cincinnati Open win

Coco Gauff is the 2023 Cincinnati Open champion

Enroute to the final, Coco Gauff defeated Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Jasmine Paolini, and earned her first win in eight matches over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In the ceremony speech, the teenager appreciated the efforts put in by her new coaching team. This includes notably Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert, and Spanish former player Pere Riba.

After touring without a coach for almost three months, the American hired Riba as her head coach in June. Gauff kicked off her North American hardcourt campaign with Gilbert as her consultant.

“A special thank you to Pere and BG. You guys started with me – Brad, a couple weeks ago; Pere at Wimbledon, and you guys stuck with me,” Gauff said, adding, “So, I appreciate all the work that you guys have put into my game and my mentality. I know I’m not the easiest all the time, but you guys deal with me.”

Under their guidance, Gauff lifted her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open earlier this month. She then featured in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Montreal, before lifting her biggest title at the Cincinnati Open.