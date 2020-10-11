Cologne 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020

Match details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Daniel Altmaier

Date: TBD

Tournament: Cologne 1

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250 Series.

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Prize money: €325,610

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview

After suffering a straight-sets loss in the first round of Roland Garros 2020, Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime will be keen to put up a strong show in Cologne as he gears up to face Daniel Altmaier in the opening round of Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020.

The third-seeded Canadian has a win-loss record of 18-13 in the 2020 season. His performance on clay courts was not up to the mark this year. After losing to Dominic Thiem in the fourth round of US Open 2020, Auger-Aliassime lost to Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the Italian Open.

Subsequently, he lost in the second round of the Hamburg Open to World No. 56 Alexander Bublik, while Yoshihito Nishioka tamed him in three sets at Court 9 in Paris.

Daniel Altmaier looked in fine touch at Roland Garros 2020

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face a stiff challenge in the form of Daniel Altmaier at Cologne 1. The local lad had made it to the fourth round of the French Open, recording victories over Feliciano Lopez, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Matteo Berrettini.

He had dropped only one set before battling Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round, highlighting his magnificent form. However, the Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020 event will take place on hard courts, and it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old German can replicate his Roland Garros heroics.

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime has not played Daniel Altmaier before, meaning their head-to-head record is 0-0. The upcoming match will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Can Felix Auger-Aliassime bounce back in Cologne?

Although Felix Auger-Aliassime did not impress much in the last three tournaments, he has struggled on clay surfaces of late. The Canadian player had made it to the final of the hard court events in Rotterdam and Marseille earlier this year. Besides, Daniel Altmaier has not achieved much success on hard courts.

Both players have a strong serve. Auger-Aliassime did not offer Andy Murray a single break point opportunity when the two players crossed paths in the US Open. On the other side, Matteo Berrettini could break Daniel Altmaier's serve only once in their French Open clash.

Auger-Aliassime's wristy forehand will be the key to success for him, and he should progress to the next round with a 3-set win.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.