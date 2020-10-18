Cologne 2: Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction | Bett1Hulks Championships 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 19 October 2020

Tournament: bett1Hulks Championships 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cologne, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Prize money: €325,610

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Teenage sensation Jannik Sinner will kickstart his European hardcourt swing against 6th-seed Hubert Hurkacz at the bett1Hulks Championships in Cologne, Germany. They will play each other in the first round on Monday.

This would be the second of the two ATP 250 tournaments held in Cologne. Hubert Hurkacz had played in the first one as well and had progressed till the quarter-finals before losing to Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Hubert Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, was scheduled to play at St. Petersburg during the last week but pulled out at the last minute due to a stomach bug. The 19-year-old will be hoping that he’s recovered fully ahead of a grueling week of indoor tennis.

The Italian announced himself to the world earlier this month by making his first-ever quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam. Sinner defeated the likes of Alexander Zverev and David Goffin at the French Open before ultimately falling short against the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal; not before giving the Mallorcan a scare in the opening set.

But what impressed fans and experts alike was the level of composure that Jannik Sinner displayed in his matches. The youngster is touted by many to be the next big thing in tennis and justified those claims at Roland Garros.

His opponent, Hubert Hurkacz, too is a highly-rated youngster on tour but has delivered the goods only occasionally. Equipped with a game well suited to the fast courts at Cologne, Hurkacz did fairly well in the first tournament but doesn’t have too many results to boast about since the resumption of the tour.

Hurkacz’s win over Andrey Rublev in the Rome Masters is his only major victory during this period.

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz have never played each other on tour before, so their head-to-head remains at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Jannik Sinner

This is an extremely mouthwatering clash on paper given that both players employ a very attacking brand of tennis. Both Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz are technically sound players who can cause other problems with a variety of weapons.

One can expect a lot of cross-court exchanges given the ability of both players to find the toughest of angles. The one area where Jannik Sinner holds the advantage is groundstrokes. His are infused with an extraordinary amount of power. They might just give him the edge on the faster indoor courts.

But Hubert Hurkacz is a pretty good mover despite his tall frame. So this match-up won’t be as easy for the young Sinner. That said, should the Italian be fully fit he has all the weapons in his arsenal to knock out the higher-ranked Hurkacz.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.