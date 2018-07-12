Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Come on, guys, this is pretty awesome! - Serena bemused by 'favourite' tag

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    12 Jul 2018, 23:20 IST
Serena-Cropped
Serena Williams celebrates at Wimbledon

Serena Williams reminded the media that she should not be considered a favourite at Wimbledon after returning to the final.

The 23-time grand slam champion defeated Julia Goerges to progress to Saturday's showpiece at the All England Club, her first final since returning from a year out in which she gave birth to her first child.

And Williams feels she may not have been given enough credit for reaching this stage in just her fourth tournament back.

"It's not frustrating, but it's like, 'Come on, guys, this is pretty awesome'," she told a post-match news conference.

"To hear people say, 'Oh, she's a favourite' ... the last 16 months, I've played four tournaments, and was carrying another human half that time. It's interesting.

"But when I wasn't a favourite, I was kind of upset about that. Come on, what can make me happy? I have to figure out which I prefer."

Despite that, Williams is glad to be back performing at the top level after a measure of disappointment at her previous displays.

"To be honest, I felt I would have done better in some of the earlier tournaments," she said. "That was the hardest part, accepting that I didn't.

"I know that sounds weird, but I worked out a lot and I worked hard. It's kind of been ongoing and non-stop."

