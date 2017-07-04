Confident Ostapenko keen to continue Wimbledon journey

by Reuters News 04 Jul 2017, 16:04 IST

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates during her first round match against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Matthew Childs

REUTERS - French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko admits she is brimming with confidence following her maiden grand slam triumph and the Latvian believes her tennis education can continue on the grass courts of Wimbledon after making a solid start.

The 20-year-old former Wimbledon junior champion beat Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0 1-6 6-3 in her opening encounter on Monday to set up a second round showdown against Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda.

"I just feel a bit more confident," Ostapenko told reporters when asked about her first grand slam event since last month's triumph in Paris.

Ostapenko plans to continue to utilise her aggressive playing style but will seek to improve other aspects of her game to suit the conditions at the All England Club.

"I mean, just maybe to stay more aggressive and serve and return better, because it's very important on grass," Ostapenko added.

"I was playing a little bit maybe less risky on clay. I mean, I was playing aggressive because it's my style... But here you have to play aggressive because it's very hard to move on grass."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)