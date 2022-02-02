Cordoba Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Juan Pablo Ficovich preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Diego Schwartzman vs (Q) Juan Pablo Ficovich

Date: 2 February 2022

Tournament: Cordoba Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Cordoba, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Diego Schwartzman vs Juan Pablo Ficovich preview

Schwartzman at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Top seed Diego Schwartzman will take on compatriot Juan Pablo Ficovich in the second round of the Cordoba Open on Wednesday.

Schwartzman made a decent start to his 2022 season, winning two of his three group matches in the ATP Cup. He defeated Nikoloz Basilashivli and Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. However, his Australian Open campaign was cut short in the second round as he was upset by Christopher O'Connell in straight sets.

Now back in his home country, Schwartzman will be seeking a reversal of fortunes by making a deep run at the Cordoba Open.

It was a momentous occasion for Juan Pablo Ficovich as he notched his very first ATP main draw win at the Cordoba Open. After coming through qualifying, he defeated Federico Coria 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the first round.

He has mainly played on the ITF circuit and the ATP Challenger tour throughout his career so this win is a huge step forward in his career. Ficovich also won his first title on the Challenger tour in November, so his career has been on an upward trajectory for a while now.

Diego Schwartzman vs Juan Pablo Ficovich head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Diego Schwartzman vs Juan Pablo Ficovich prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2021 US Open.

Given the huge gulf between their rankings and experience, Diego Schwartzman will enter this contest as the overwhelming favorite. Juan Pablo Ficovich's lack of experience at ATP level could put him on the backfoot from the beginning. As the underdog, he could also play freely and come out swinging from the first point.

Schwartzman's solid baseline play, coupled with his defensive ability, makes him a dangerous opponent. He's also a great returner and was second only to Novak Djokovic in return games won last year.

Ficovich could take some inspiration from Christopher O'Connell, who despite being ranked number 175 at the time, defeated Schwartzman in Melbourne. But it's unlikely that the World No. 14 will suffer back-to-back upsets.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.

