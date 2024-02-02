"Crying over how the girls f*king hate each other" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously shares her thoughts on 'The Bachelor' TV show

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared her thoughts on the TV Show, The Bachelor' on social media, that ranged from indifference in the beginning to warming up to it.

The social media influencer accompanied Fritz at the recently concluded Australian Open. Fritz had a strong run to the quarter-final at the Grand Slam event where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

The American duo are back in their home country where Riddle caught the hit TV reality dating show The Bachelor. She took to social media to post short clips from the show, sharing her first-time viewing experience.

She began by being seemingly unimpressed by the on-screen drama.

"Since this is my first time watching the bachelor***I am cryinggg over the girls fing hating each other who even cares abt who he ends up with," wrote Morgan Riddle on Instagram.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

In another clip, a contestant can be seen arguing heatedly on screen while Riddle can be heard laughing in the background.

"Specifically this one. Omg I am so scared of her," wrote Riddle.

Screengran from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

In the third clip, the American admitted to have been hooked to the show.

"Ok. I lied. I DEEPLY care about him ending up with the Minnesota girl," she joked.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

Apart from this post, Riddle also expresssed her dissatisfaction with removal of songs on TikTok including those of Taylor Swift and Drake.

Morgan Riddle looks forward to boyfriend Taylor Fritz's swing at Sunshine Doubles

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Top players will be gearing up for the Indian Wells Masters scheduled to begin from March 4-7 followed by the Miami Open from March 17-31.

Riddle took to Instagram to share her excitement at accompanying her beau Taylor Fritz at the events collectively dubbed as the 'Sunshine Doubles'. She posted a picture of a hamster in a bucket hat wearing sunglasses and tennis shoes and hilariously captioned it:

"Me getting ready for the sunshine swing."

Screengrab from Riddle's Instagram

Taylor Fritz made it as far as the quarterfinals in last year's Indian Well Masters. He defeated compatriot Ben Shelton followed by Sebastian Baez and Marton Fucsovics in the first three rounds. He eventually lost to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 9 also had a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 Miami Open. He did not drop a single set at the ATP Masters 1000 event before coming into his quarterfinals clash where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.