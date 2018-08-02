Curran rocks India top-order, visitors struggling at 76/3 at lunch

Birmingham, Aug 2 (PTI) Left-arm seamer Sam Curran rocked the Indian top order with triple blow leaving the visitors reeling on 76 for three at lunch on the second day of the first Test.

This was after England finished their first innings at 287 with Mohammed Shami (3/64) taking the final wicket.

Young Curran (3/23) came in as first change to remove openers Murali Vijay (20), Shikhar Dhawan (26) along with no 3 KL Rahul (4) in a space of eight deliveries as India went from a solid start of 50 for no loss to 59 for 3.

At the break, skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 9 while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was undefeated on 8. India still trail by 211 runs.

Vijay and Dhawan provided a good start seeing off the new ball pair of James Anderson (0/20 in 10 overs) and Stuart Broad (0/22 in 4 overs) for almost an hour.

Vijay was solid as usual, leaving the ball well, while Dhawan looked to play down the ground. It helped that Anderson and Broad bowled fuller early in their spells and didn't get the ball to move around as much as the Indian pacers did on day one.

Additionally, they looked to rotate strike as much as possible, going for quick singles even if this approach looked dangerous from the outside.

It didn't help matters that England lost an early review as Anderson's loud appeal was turned down, with DRS ruling in favour of the umpire's decision.

It was almost an easy-going partnership for the opening duo as they brought up 50 off just 70 balls before the drama began.

Curran hit the perfect length as first-change bowler and immediately trapped Vijay leg before in the 14th over. Umpire Aleem Dar turned down the appeal but DRS overturned the decision as England finally got their breakthrough.

It became 54 for two in three balls as Rahul was played on. It brought out skipper Kohli, who was booed on his walk to the crease.

Curran made it a quick triple blow as Dhawan was caught at second slip in the 16th over.

Things could have been worse as three balls later, Kohli edged Anderson to Jos Buttler at gully with the fielder failing to latch onto a tough chance despite putting in a fine dive. Kohli didn't open his account then.

Anderson improved his length and troubled Kohli for the next two overs, before Adil Rashid (0-5) brought things to a close in this session.

This was after India quickly wrapped up the English innings, who lost their last seven wickets for a mere 71 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4/62) opened the bowling in the morning but couldn't get his fifth wicket, instead finishing with his best haul in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia.

Shami had Curran (24) caught behind in the second over of the morning to put the Indians in a driving seat