Czechs beat defending champion US 3-0 in Fed Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11 Nov 2018, 20:38 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Katerina Siniakova won the first reverse singles on Sunday to lead the Czech Republic to its sixth Fed Cup title in eight years.

Siniakova defeated Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the defending champion United States in the best-of-five final.

In a hard-fought battle that lasted more than three and a half hours, the 22-year-old Czech saved two match points as Kenin was serving for the match at 5-4 and converted her second match point on an indoor hardcourt in front of the cheering fans at the sold out O2 Arena.

On Saturday, Barbora Strycova rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kenin to put the Czechs 1-0 ahead and Siniakova doubled the advantage with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Alison Riske.

