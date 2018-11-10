×
Czechs lead defending champion US in Fed Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    10 Nov 2018, 21:36 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Barbora Strycova rallied from a set down to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over defending champion United States in the Fed Cup final on Saturday.

Playing in the last Fed Cup fixture of her career, the 32-year-old Strycova overcame an early scare to defeat Sofia Kenin 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. The American teenager was making her Fed Cup debut on the indoor hardcourt at Prague's O2 Arena.

Strycova served out the match with a backhand winner at the net on her first match point to improve to 11-7 in Fed Cup singles.

The 33rd-ranked Czech broke her 52nd-ranked opponent in the opening game of the decisive set to take control with a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old Kenin looked nervous in front of the Czech crowd, serving three double faults to trail 5-2.

Katerina Siniakova plays American Alison Riske in the second singles rubber later Saturday.

Associated Press
NEWS
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
