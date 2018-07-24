Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

De Minaur earns Isner clash as rain wreaks havoc in Atlanta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    24 Jul 2018, 09:04 IST
AlexDeMinaur-cropped
Australian youngster Alex De Minaur

Alex de Minaur set up a last-16 showdown with top seed John Isner before wet weather cut short play at the Atlanta Open.

Only two matches were completed as rain wreaked havoc at the ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta on Monday.

Australian youngster De Minaur was fortunate to beat the rain as the talented 19-year-old won his opener.

De Minaur – who reached the third round at Wimbledon – rallied past Hubert Hurkacz 1-6 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-5) to earn a clash with reigning champion and four-time winner Isner.

"It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but it's a very important win for me," De Minaur, a finalist at the Sydney International in January, said. "I managed to dig deep, stay tough and beat a quality opponent."

Eastbourne runner-up Lukas Lacko also advanced with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Ivo Karlovic had won the opening set 6-2 and was tied at 5-5 against Donald Young in the second when the rain set in.

The pair will return on Tuesday, while the weather prevented Ryan Harrison and James Duckworth from taking to the court.

Omnisport
NEWS
Nadal eases past De Minaur to stay on top of the world
RELATED STORY
Mixed day for seeds in Newport as Muller progresses
RELATED STORY
Pella stuns Cilic, Wawrinka out and Zverev in trouble
RELATED STORY
Isner hits 64 aces, saves 2 match points, in Wimbledon win
RELATED STORY
Isner, Querrey put United States in charge against Belgium
RELATED STORY
That man again! Isner-Anderson epic becomes...
RELATED STORY
Rain halts Cilic's charge after Federer shines at...
RELATED STORY
Anderson sympathises with Isner after marathon clash
RELATED STORY
5 longest Grand Slam tennis matches in history
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us