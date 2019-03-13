×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Defending champ Osaka blitzed by Bencic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    13 Mar 2019, 08:03 IST
NaomiOsaka-cropped
World number one Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells Open title defence came to a shock end after the world number one was swept aside by Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Osaka was completely outplayed as 23rd seed Bencic claimed a stunning 6-3 6-1 victory in the California desert on Tuesday.

In-form Swiss Bencic blitzed the top seed, who surprisingly relinquished her crown following 28 unforced errors and just 10 winners.

Australian and US Open champion Osaka never got going in the last-16 clash, with the Japanese star broken in the opening game of the match.

That set the tone for Bencic, who was in impeccable form as she broke again for a commanding 4-1 lead against the two-time grand slam winner.

Osaka – who saved one set point – struggled on serve having won just 54 per cent of her first serves throughout and that was highlighted when Bencic broke at 5-3 to take the set.

It was more of the same for Bencic, who started the second set in familiar fashion – racing out to a 3-0 advantage and she broke again for good measure to extend her winning streak to 11 matches.

Bencic will face either Karolina Pliskova or Anett Kontaveit in the quarter-finals of the WTA Premier event.

Omnisport
NEWS
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Bencic tops 2-time Dubai champ Svitolina; Kvitova in final
RELATED STORY
Osaka overcomes Mladenovic to begin title defence
RELATED STORY
Osaka overpowers Collins for last-16 berth
RELATED STORY
Kerber, Venus and Osaka progress at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Venus edges Kvitova as Osaka, Kerber advance
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Belinda Bencic rallies back to R16 with a strong win over Ekaterina Alexandrova
RELATED STORY
Venus vanquishes Petkovic, Mladenovic to face Osaka
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Osaka earn victories at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship 2019: Bencic ends Svitolina's reign to move into final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us