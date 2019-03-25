×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Defending champion Isner advances to 4th round at Miami Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Mar 2019, 03:22 IST
AP Image

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6) Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open.

Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. He is seeded seventh this year.

Isner will next face No. 19-seeded Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.

In women's play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who never held serve.

Williams won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001. She's unseeded at Miami for the first time since 2012, but improved to 11-3 this year.

Williams next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

"I was running like crazy for three hours," Halep said. "If I keep doing this, I think I have a chance to be back No. 1."

A loss Saturday by top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened the door for Halep to reclaim the top ranking if she reaches the final.

No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.

Associated Press
NEWS
Isner returns to scene of 1st Masters 1000 title in Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
2019 Miami Open, Masters 1000 Series: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
Isner edges through as Thiem, Nishikori exit
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Men’s Singles: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: A look at Roger Federer's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: 3 interesting 1st round match-ups to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Azarenka advances before rain hits Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Wang tackles opening round with huge defeat over Puig
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us