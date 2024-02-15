Delray Beach 2024 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs Radu Albot | ABN AMRO Open

The fourth day of action at the Delray Beach Open on Thursday will have the final four second-round matches play out. One seed, three qualifiers and a lucky loser will be in action at the ATP 250 event.

On Wednesday, the top half of the draw will play, with the likes of top seed Taylor Fritz and fourth seed Adrian Mannarino to take on Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron respectively.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four second-round matches at the Delray Beach Open on Thursday could pan out:

#1 Jordan Thompson vs Nicolas Moreno de Alboran

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson takes on American qualifier Nicolas Moreno de Alboran for a place in the Delray Beach quarterfinals.

World No. 42 Thompson opened his campaign with a straight-set win over seventh-seed Dan Evans to improve to 7-4 in 2024. Meanwhile, the 149th-ranked De Alboran took down Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets to open his account for the season.

It's a first-time match-up, but expect the more experienced Australian to prevail.

Pick: Thompson in straight sets

#2 Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen

Tommy Paul

Third seed Tommy Paul opens his Delray Beach campaign against compatriot Alex Michelsen in an all-American matchup.

The 14th-ranked Paul is 7-2 on the season, coming off his first title of the year in Dallas last week. Meanwhile, World No. 75 Michelsen beat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis to improve to 4-4 in 2024.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but expect the more experienced and in-form Paul to take the win.

Pick: Paul in straight sets

#3 Zachary Svajda vs Flavio Cobolli

Zachary Svajda

Qualifier Zachary Svajda takes on Italian lucky loser Flavio Cobolli in a surprise second-round clash in Delray Beach.

World No. 146 Svajda beat Max Purcell in his opener to get off the mark in 2024 on his second attempt. Meanwhile, the 72nd-ranked Cobolli got the better of Taro Daniel in a third-set tiebreak to improve to 5-2 on the season.

This is another first-time matchup, but the more in-form Italian should emerge victorious.

Pick: Cobolli in straight sets

#4 Frances Tiafoe (Delray Beach second seed) vs Radu Albot

Radu Albot

Second seed Frances Tiafoe opens his campaign against veteran Moldovan Radu Albot.

The 15th-ranked Tiafoe is 3-3 on the season and is coming off a quarterfinal exit in Dallas last week. Meanwhile, World No. 137 Albot beat Juncheng Shang in three sets to improve to 1-1 in 2024.

The American should have enough to down Albot in the pair's first career singles meeting.

Pick: Tiafoe in straight sets