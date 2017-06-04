Departing champion Muguruza breaks down in tears

by Reuters News 04 Jun 2017, 22:24 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Spain’s Garbine Muguruza reacts during her fourth round match against France’s Kristina Mladenovic Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Spain's Garbine Muguruza had to be escorted from the Roland Garros interview room after breaking down in tears following her fourth-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

The Spaniard, champion here last year, had been complaining about the vocal and fiercely partisan crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen during her match against France's Mladenovic when she was overcome by emotion.

"The crowd today was a little bit tough on me, but I understand. I just think that they were a little bit disrespectful of my game," she said.

Muguruza, who lost 6-1 3-6 6-3, came back after a minute and said she would take any question.

"We're here for the good and for the bad," she explained.

"I love this tournament, no matter what happens."

Asked again about the French crowd's behaviour, she said: "Let's say I understand."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)