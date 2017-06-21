Djokovic accepts Eastbourne wildcard to prepare for Wimbledon

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Novak Djokovic will head to Eastbourne to play the AEGON International.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 16:11 IST

Novak Djokovic is to fine-tune his grass-court game ahead of Wimbledon after accepting a wildcard to the AEGON International.

The Serbian had contemplated taking an extended break from tennis after suffering a shock straight-sets defeat to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

It was the latest in a series of setbacks over the past 12 months for Djokovic, whose form has continued to falter following a surprise third-round loss to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last year.

Djokovic's dip in form has seen him lose his spot atop the world rankings and fall out of the top three for the first time since October 2009.

But the 30-year-old has decided to make the trip to Eastbourne for a tournament that takes place just a week before the third grand slam of the season.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic told the tournament's official website.

"I am looking forward to fine-tuning my grass-court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

Djokovic's wildcard means he is playing a competitive grass-court tournament between the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time since 2010.