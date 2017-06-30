Djokovic avoids upset to reach Eastbourne final

The hard-hitting Daniil Medvedev threatened to pose problems for Novak Djokovic, but the top seed was able to reach the final in Eastbourne.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 21:46 IST

Novak Djokovic in action at Eastbourne

Novak Djokovic is one win away from heading to Wimbledon on the back of a tournament victory after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Friday to reach the Aegon International final.

The top seed on his debut at Eastbourne, Djokovic avoided an upset at the hands of the world number 52 by triumphing 6-4 6-4 in a last-four tie delayed by rain.

Medvedev grew in confidence after a slow start to the opening set, but was made to pay for failing to take three break points when he led 4-3.

After hanging on to his serve, Djokovic was gifted a break in the next game and a stunning backhand pass then set up a set point that the Serbian converted to move in front.

The writing was on the wall for the hard-hitting Medvedev when he was broken again at the start of set two.

To his credit, the Russian dug in thereafter, but Djokovic never looked likely to be denied victory despite the fact he was unable to produce his very best form.

The world number two will face French opposition in the form of Gael Monfils or Richard Gasquet as he seeks a second title of 2017.