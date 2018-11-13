×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Djokovic back to brilliant best as Isner is beaten

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    13 Nov 2018, 03:17 IST
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic celebrates in London

Novak Djokovic returned to winning ways in style as he began his ATP Finals campaign with a 6-4 6-3 victory against John Isner.

The world number one saw a run of 22 consecutive wins ended by Karen Khachanov in the Paris Masters final, but he swiftly rediscovered his rampant form of the past few months at the season-ending tournament on Monday.

In front of a thrilled London crowd including Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, Djokovic went after Isner from the off and there never appeared an opportunity for the underdog to truly trouble the top seed.

Indeed, Djokovic ruthlessly wrapped up yet another triumph in straight sets, making a superb start to the competition that he has won five times previously.

 

Djokovic drew first blood as a double fault from Isner, renowned for his serving quality, gifted away two break points, the first duly taken with a clinical cross-court return.

The Serbian pushed for a further break, repeatedly finding gaps through which to punish Isner, but a series of aces kept the 14-time grand slam champion at bay.

A hold to love saw Djokovic take the opener, though, and he continued to match Isner stride for stride even when the world number 10 held confidently at the start of the second to give himself a platform to kick on from.

And one loose Isner drop shot saw Djokovic haring across the court to win the point and gee up the crowd en-route to the crucial breakthrough, achieved as his opponent hammered into the net.

Djokovic then proved an immovable object as the usually unstoppable serves rained in and he took a third match point with a marvellous fading backhand, leaving Isner bemused at the end of a contest in which he performed well and was still blown away.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Djokovic [1] bt Isner [8] 6-4 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Djokovic - 22/6
Isner - 23/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Djokovic - 6/1
Isner - 13/2

BREAK POINTS WON
Djokovic - 3/9
Isner - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Djokovic - 69
Isner – 69 

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Djokovic - 86/84
Isner - 66/40

TOTAL POINTS
Djokovic - 64
Isner - 44

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic vs John Isner,...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic cruises past Isner in ATP Finals opener
RELATED STORY
Djokovic back at No. 1; replaces Nadal, whose season is over
RELATED STORY
Djokovic drawn to face Zverev and Cilic in London
RELATED STORY
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Previewing The Two Groups 
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic at 2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Four instances when Novak Djokovic lost his cool
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions ahead of the ATP Finals 2018
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup Day 3: 3 matches to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us