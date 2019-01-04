×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic battles through to Qatar semi-finals

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    04 Jan 2019, 08:06 IST

Doha, Jan 4 (AFP) World number one Novak Djokovic won another gruelling battle in Doha to continue his unbeaten start to the year and progress to the Qatar Open semi-finals.

The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours.

Djokovic will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's semi-final, who beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

And, ominously, for his opponents said he still plenty of room for improvement.

"I feel I have a gear or two (to go) up still," said Djokovic.

"Under the circumstances I managed to find a way to win against a player that is hitting the ball very fast and just being very aggressive and it's hard to predict where the ball is going to go with a player like him."

It was the first time Djokovic has won back-to-back matches from a set down since Cincinnati in August last year, a tournament he went on to win.

As on the previous evening, where he struggled against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, the Serb started slowly.

He lost his first service game and never recovered the break as Basilashvili, the number five seed, powered by a blistering forehand took the first set.

However, Djokovic's fortunes changed in the second set when he broke the Georgian in the fifth game and slowly took control of the match.

Advertisement

By contrast, Djokovic's opponent in the semi-final is yet to drop a set this week.

However, the Serb, twice a previous tournament winner in Doha, remains the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament and now has a 15-1 record overall in Doha.

After securing his semi-final berth, the irrepressible Djokovic then headed back out to court to play his sixth match of the week in the doubles with his brother Marko.

That game he eventually lost, but asked if he was playing too much, Djokovic simply said: "I'm fine, I'll be fine."

Also through to the semi-finals is Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic who brushed aside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, one of the surprises of the tournament, 6-2, 6-4.

Berdych is a former finalist in Doha, losing in 2015 to David Ferrer. The last semi-final spot went to Italy's Marco Cecchinato who beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2019: Draw Preview & Analysis
RELATED STORY
Djokovic to meet Bautista Agut in Doha after beating...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic happy after fighting past Fucsovics
RELATED STORY
Djokovic rallies to overcome impressive Fucsovics in Doha
RELATED STORY
Djokovic digs deep again to see off Basilashvili
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Why the 2019 season is critical to Djokovic and Nadal’s...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic starts new year in style against Dzumhur
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson: Preview & Prediction of...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic ready for new season after Abu Dhabi triumph
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us