Djokovic beats Dimitrov as Kyrgios lays down a marker

A pair of exciting second-round clashes at Queen's Club saw Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios emerge victorious.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 01:05 IST
48
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic celebrates at Queen's Club

Novak Djokovic breezed past second seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the last eight at the Fever-Tree Championships.

The tie of the second round saw Djokovic and Dimitrov face off at Queen's Club, with the former boosting his fine head-to-head record with a 6-4 6-1 triumph.

Djokovic defeated the fifth-ranked player for the seventh time in eight ATP Tour meetings, taking just over an hour to get the result as he claimed eight of the final nine games.

"I'm still finding my form," Djokovic said. "This was a great test, playing against one of the top players in the world, a player that prefers this surface the most."

The 12-time grand slam champion will face Adrian Mannarino, who saw off Julien Benneteau 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, in the in the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios is also into the last eight after following up his first-round defeat of the returning Andy Murray with a win against British number one Kyle Edmund.

And the Australian was in confident mood after his 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 triumph, believing that both he and opponent Edmund can make their mark at Wimbledon.

After suggesting he has a "big" chance to make an impact, Kyrgios said of Edmund: "He played really well today. I was really surprised. I would definitely put him in that [contender] category."

Kyrgios will play Feliciano Lopez next after the Spaniard was handed a walkover, with Milos Raonic retiring earlier in the tournament.

