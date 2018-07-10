Djokovic beats fading light & Khachanov to reach quarters

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Karen Khachanov

Novak Djokovic ensured he will have a Wimbledon rest day on Tuesday after beating Karen Khachanov and the fading light to reach the quarter-finals.

Scheduled last on No. 1 Court, Djokovic and Khachanov did not get underway until after 19:00 local time at the All England Club on Monday.

That left them facing the prospect of their encounter dragging into Tuesday but Djokovic was in no mood to let that happen as he overcame rising star Khachanov in ultimately routine fashion.

Khachanov's display was flashy but full of errors, and Djokovic was ruthless in punishing them, coming through 6-4 6-2 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with Kei Nishikori.

A glimpse of the potential that has seen Khachanov's reputation grow came in the first game as a superb cross-court forehand helped him break.

However, Djokovic immediately and emphatically responded with a break to love, and then forged a 4-2 lead when Khachanov fired into the net, only for the Russian to maintain the frenetic nature of the opener with a second break of his own.

Yet the 22-year-old, playing in the last 16 for the second successive grand slam, saw his hopes severely hindered by mistakes and a sliced forehand wide gave Djokovic a pair of break points – only one of which he needed.

Djokovic's momentum continued into the second set and he raced into a 3-0 lead. The world number 40 was unable to mount a response this time and evidence fortune was in the Serbian's favour came on his second of two set points when a Khachanov slip enabled him to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Khachanov overcame more misfortune as he held to level the third set at 2-2 despite Djokovic twice receiving the help of a net cord, but he could not survive more pressure two games later, scooping a backhand long to put his opponent on the brink.

The 12th seed's frustration was clear when Khachanov saved a pair of match points amid the rapidly deteriorating light, however, the Russian could not stave off a third as a 20-shot rally ended in him netting a backhand.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [12] bt Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 29/12

Khachanov - 19/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic - 2/1

Khachanov - 4/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 7/14

Khachanov - 2/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 71

Khachanov - 60

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic - 78/58

Khachanov - 56/38

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 90

Khachanov - 59