Djokovic dismantles Goffin to reach Japan Open final

Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi-final at the Japan Open.

Novak Djokovic defeated David Goffin in straight sets on Saturday to reach his 110th career final at the Japan Open.

The world number one needed one hour and 29 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 triumph over the third seed, meaning he is still yet to drop a set in his first appearance at the tournament in Tokyo.

John Millman is the last man standing in Djokovic's way of a 76th title on the ATP Tour, the Australian having progressed from the first semi-final with victory over Reilly Opelka.

Djokovic has dropped his own serve just twice in four matches so far, albeit he was forced to save four break points against Goffin, who was crowned champion at the event two years ago.

However, the top seed recorded early breaks in each set and won 87 per cent of points on his first serve. Even when there was an occasional glimmer of hope for Goffin, sublime defence helped Djokovic get out of trouble.

See you tomorrow, @DjokerNole



Is a title in Tokyo on the cards for Djokovic?

Millman, meanwhile, continued his remarkable run at the tournament by beating Opelka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

The world number 80 had to save three match points in qualifying just to make the main draw, while he also fell a set down in his last-32 meeting with Adrian Mannarino.

However, he has now won eight consecutive sets to reach his second ATP Tour final.