Djokovic dominates Dutra Silva in Roland Garros opener

It was a straight-forward outing for Novak Djokovic at the French Open as he put Rogerio Dutra Silva to the sword in round one.

Omnisport NEWS News 28 May 2018, 19:30 IST 50 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic in action at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic made short work of Rogerio Dutra Silva as he secured a spot in round two of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 2016 champion, a quarter-finalist in Paris 12 months ago, has been slowly working his way back to form in the build-up to Roland Garros amid a largely disappointing season blighted by an elbow injury.

And Djokovic, seeded 20th, was a class above his unfancied Brazilian opponent – who, to his credit, had his moments and broke three times – in the French capital, controlling points from the baseline and showing neat touches around the court.

The 12-time grand slam champion can now prepare for a clash with either David Ferrer or Jaume Munar.

A perfect start for @DjokerNole against Dutra Silva, defeating the Brazilian 6-3 6-4 6-4.



Into the second round for the 14th consecutive year in Paris. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/cpgnFNsFXd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2018

Dutra Silva made a great start when a sloppy Djokovic slipped from 0-30 to gift his opponent the first break, only for the former world number one to soon dominate from the middle of the court and hit back in game four with a fine forehand his opponent could only return into the net.

Another chance for Djokovic came and went after a well-controlled smash set up break point in game six, but he did not have to wait long for another break and a 5-3 lead - a drop backhand volley at the net swiftly followed by Dutra Silva going long.

The second set started in identical fashion with Djokovic broken at the first time of asking, but Dutra Silva relinquished the advantage immediately.

Djokovic broke again for a 3-1 lead with a vintage cross-court backhand setting up the opportunity, and - although a phenomenal backhand in game 10 gave Dutra Silva the chance to break back - it was soon a two-set lead.

The writing appeared well and truly on the wall when Djokovic broke for a 3-2 lead in the third, Dutra Silva rushing into a missed forehand before netting a backhand on break point.

Dutra Silva made a fist of it by levelling at 4-4, but once again Djokovic broke straight back before serving out for the match at the first time of asking.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [20] bt Dutra Silva 6-3 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 27/29

Dutra Silva – 14/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 3/1

Dutra Silva – 2/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 6/11

Dutra Silva – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 69

Dutra Silva – 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 73/54

Dutra Silva – 59/33

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 106

Dutra Silva – 80