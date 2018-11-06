×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Djokovic drawn to face Zverev and Cilic in London

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    06 Nov 2018, 01:47 IST
Djokoviccropped
World number one Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic in the round-robin stage at the ATP Finals, while Roger Federer will get the chance to exact revenge on Kevin Anderson in London.

Five-time champion Djokovic was drawn in Group Guga Kuerten on the day he returned to the top of the rankings and Rafael Nadal withdrew from the season-ending tournament due to ankle and abdominal injuries.

The 14-time grand slam champion, guaranteed to end the year as world number one, will compete with Zverev, Cilic and debutant Josh Isner - Nadal's replacement - for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic's 22-match unbeaten run was ended by Karen Khachanov in the Paris Masters final on Sunday after beating Federer in a classic last-four encounter.

Federer - a six-time winner of the prestigious event - will come up against Anderson, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori in Group Lleyton Hewitt.

Anderson, who will make his first appearance in the tournament at the age of 32, beat Federer in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, taking the final set 13-11.

Nishikori was beaten by Federer in the last eight in Bercy last week before getting the call to replace the injured Juan Martin del Potro in the ATP Finals, which start at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Thiem, Cilic reach London with Nishikori defeat
RELATED STORY
Djokovic battles as Zverev, Cilic cruise in New York
RELATED STORY
Federer and Djokovic reach Paris Masters quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Dimitrov survive but Zverev loses in Cincinnati
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018, Day 4: Novak Djokovic sets a personal...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Federer win to set up Paris Masters semifinal
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018 Quarter Final - Novak Djokovic vs...
RELATED STORY
2018 Shanghai Masters Day 6: Novak Djokovic and Borna...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: 5 contenders to look out for
RELATED STORY
Djokovic comes through tense Cilic test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us