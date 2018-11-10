×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Djokovic: Exhibition in Saudi Arabia not happening this year

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    10 Nov 2018, 00:15 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic says an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Saudi Arabia has been called off because the Spaniard underwent ankle surgery.

The top-ranked Djokovic told BBC Sports on Friday that "the match is not happening this year" because of Nadal's injury.

Djokovic and Nadal had expressed doubt as to whether they would play the Dec. 22 match as Saudi Arabia is under growing pressure from the international community following the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi after he entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. He was a Washington Post columnist who had written critically of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

The players had not withdrawn, though, saying the invitations were made at least one year ago. Roger Federer had turned down the invitation, saying he "didn't want to play there at that time."

Amnesty International had urged Nadal and Djokovic not to play.

No. 2-ranked Nadal pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury, then underwent surgery on his right ankle to start 2019 healthy.

Associated Press
NEWS
Federer turned down invite to Saudi exhibition
RELATED STORY
Federer turned down an invitation to play Saudi tennis event
RELATED STORY
2008: The year that first poked holes in Roger Federer's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Four instances when Novak Djokovic lost his cool
RELATED STORY
Why the Laver Cup is not just an exhibition tournament
RELATED STORY
3 Times When Federer, Djokovic and Nadal won grand slams...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic vs Federer- A mighty battle in store 
RELATED STORY
Three of Novak Djokovic greatest records 
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 4 contenders for the year-end No. 1 World Ranking
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us