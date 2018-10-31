×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Djokovic extends winning run in testing Sousa clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    31 Oct 2018, 03:17 IST
Djokoviccropped
Wimbledon and US Open champion Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic kept his fine winning run going as his bid for a fifth Paris Masters title began with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Joao Sousa on Tuesday.

The Serbian has won his last three tournaments – two ATP 1000 events and a grand slam – and can climb to the top of the ATP rankings if he betters Rafael Nadal's performance this week.

Djokovic registered a 19th consecutive triumph despite a difficult first set, the tournament's most successful singles player initially performing some way below his brilliant best.

The in-form second seed broke early in fairly rudimentary fashion, before exerting himself to rescue three break points and maintain control of the first set.

Djokovic could not prevent the break back when Sousa piled on the pressure again, however, and the Portuguese was left frustrated with the chair umpire when the opportunity for a shock lead dissipated.

The opener instead fell in Djokovic's favour at the last and he worked hard to claim a swift advantage in the second, accelerating out of sight in an ultimately comprehensive victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Djokovic survives the heat to overcome Sousa
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Djokovic extends winning run with Shanghai title
RELATED STORY
Djokovic aiming to take No. 1 ranking from Nadal in Paris
RELATED STORY
Gasquet through in Paris, Edmund withdraws
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Will Novak Djokovic win the Men's Singles...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic sees off Gasquet in US Open masterclass
RELATED STORY
Djokovic: One of my best performances in New York
RELATED STORY
Three of Novak Djokovic greatest records 
RELATED STORY
Day 12, July 14 Wimbledon 2018 Schedule: Williams fights...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Schedule for October 30, Top matches,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us