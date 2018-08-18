Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Djokovic holds out against Dimitrov as Raonic awaits

18 Aug 2018
Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic completed a come-from-behind victory over defending champion Grigor Dimitrov when their third-round clash at the Cincinnati Masters resumed in the final set on Friday.

The Wimbledon champion started well below his best as he surrendered the opening set on Thursday, but he fought back to move a break up at 2-1 in the decider before rain delayed play.

Djokovic held firm to complete a 2-6 6-3 6-4 triumph and move into the quarter-finals, where he will face Milos Raonic after the next match on court - Leonardo Mayer's meeting with Roger Federer.

The 13-time grand slam winner is now just three matches away from winning his ninth different ATP Masters 1000 title and thus becoming the first man to complete the Golden Masters.

Djokovic kicked things off with a hold to love, but he looked less confident in his third service game of the day as Dimitrov engineered a break point.

The fifth seed was unable to convert it, though, with the Serbian issued a time violation as he composed himself before securing the hold.

Djokovic showed incredible defence along the baseline before Dimitrov committed a pair of unforced errors in what proved to be the final game, losing his grip on the title.

