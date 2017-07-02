Djokovic hopes Eastbourne win can inspire Wimbledon success

Victory in Eastbourne suggests Novak Djokovic is hitting form at the right time ahead of Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 00:45 IST

Novak Djokovic celebrates in Eastbourne

Novak Djokovic hopes his success at the Aegon International can prove the catalyst for Wimbledon glory.

It has been an indifferent year for Djokovic by his usually impeccably high standards, but the Serbian defeated Gael Monfils 6-3 6-4 to take home the title in Eastbourne.

Djokovic was playing a competitive warm-up tournament for the first time since 2010 and followed a disappointing quarter-final exit during his French Open success.

The former world number one, who was shocked by Sam Querrey in round three at SW19 a year ago, now has his eyes fixed firmly on a greater prize.

"It was a great week. Obviously it feels right, looking back at the decision making process and whether or not I should come here. Now it feels like it was a good decision," Djokovic said.

"But also a few days ago it felt right. I had a lot of time spent on the court, some good match play.

"But most of all, I felt very welcomed here by the people, on and off the court. I was greeted, I was respected and for me it was just a phenomenal experience that I will definitely take with me to Wimbledon.

"I won't rule out coming to Eastbourne next year or in the following years, but it depends on the schedule and the tournaments and my results.

"It was a great build-up and hopefully I'll be able to take the confidence from here and the good level of performance to London."