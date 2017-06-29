Djokovic into Eastbourne quarters as rain causes further backlog

World number four Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last eight in Eastbourne, but his rivals are playing catch-up after further rain.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 00:18 IST

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Vasek Pospisil

Novak Djokovic is into the quarter-finals of the Aegon International after completing victory over Vasek Pospisil.

The world number four has endured an extremely difficult season by his lofty standards, his French Open defence ending at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Dominic Thiem.

He is taking part in Eastbourne to try to adjust to the grass ahead of his bid for Wimbledon glory and, after rain meant he could only play 13 points on Tuesday, eased through in 85 minutes with a 6-4 6-3 success.

Djokovic will now play Donald Young, who overcame Jared Donaldson 6-4 7-5, in the second round. Young's American compatriot Sam Querrey - seeded fifth - made a shock first-round exit by losing 6-3 7-5 to Daniil Medvedev and seventh seed Richard Gasquet needed three sets to beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 and reach round two.

Thomas Fabbiano and Dusan Lajovic also progressed to round two but their second matches of the day were halted by further rain. Fabbiano was trailing by a set to Steve Johnson, while Lajovic was only able to complete three games of his meeting with John Isner.

Medvedev's meeting with Robin Haase is also still still to be completed as is the clash between Cameron Norrie and Gael Monfils, the Frenchman a set and a break up in their contest.

Meanwhile at the Antalya Open, David Ferrer and Paolo Lorenzi were both surprisingly knocked out in round two. Fourth seed Ferrer lost 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) to Yuichi Sugita and second seed Lorenzi was handed a 6-3 6-4 loss by Radu Albot.

Andreas Seppi and Daniel Altmaier also joined Sugita and Albot in the last eight - where Fernando Verdasco is the only seeded player remaining.