Djokovic loving Eastbourne debut as Wimbledon looms

The sights of Eastbourne have been raising the spirits of Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 18:41 IST

Novak Djokovic poses with a fan at the Aegon International

Novak Djokovic is revelling in the rare experience of enjoying some competitive grass-court preparation ahead of Wimbledon after making a winning debut at the Aegon International.

The Serbian, seeded second for SW19, does not usually play on grass between the French Open and appearing at the All England Club.

But he bucked that trend to take a wildcard at Eastbourne, where he enjoyed a 6-4 6-3 second-round victory over Vasek Pospisil on Wednesday.

And the world number four is loving life on the south coast of England.

"I enjoyed myself very much," he said during his on-court interview in a match that started on Tuesday but was halted amid unfavourable weather. "Not so much yesterday obviously, waiting for the rain to stop.

"First of all it's great to be in Eastbourne for the first time. I want to thank all the crowd for coming.

"It's a wonderful little town. It's beautiful. We are just on the beach, so on a sunny day a few days ago there was a lot more to do than when it's raining!

"But other than that it's a beautiful venue. You could feel there is a great appreciation for tennis in this town, a lot of people coming in to support both women's and men's players.

"For me it's a pleasure to be here. I've been to Beachy Head. It's actually one of the nicest places I've seen – that view is stunning. Some fresh air, a little bit of walking around, it does wonders, so hopefully it can work for me this week."

Djokovic confirmed this week that he would have coach Andre Agassi in his corner in London.