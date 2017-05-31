Djokovic makes sincere point in response to gruesome crocodile question

Novak Djokovic says crying is not a bad thing in response to a question about killing off opponents "like a crocodile".

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 23:49 IST

Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Tennis news conferences are no stranger to the occasional perplexing question, and Novak Djokovic had the pleasure of fielding a particularly fine example at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Having already responded to one enquiry about his new deal with Lacoste, the Serbian - who beat Joao Sousa 6-1 6-4 6-3 in round two - was asked whether he would adopt any crocodile-like instincts to match the new logo on his shirt.

"Are you going to cry after you kill your victims like a crocodile, or are you going to cry only when you lose like in Rio?" came the question from one reporter, referencing Djokovic's emotions after losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the first round of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Despite initial trepidation, Djokovic took the unusual question in his stride.

"I don't know how to take this last comment," he said. "But I am proud to be with Lacoste, because it represents a legacy and tradition of [seven-time grand slam winner] Rene Lacoste - more than a tennis player, someone who was an inventor, revolutionary, athlete, someone who cared about people, and how his tennis and his status in the world of sports influences and changes people's lives.

"Crying or not crying, I don't think that crying is exposing your vulnerability in a bad way. I think it exposes your vulnerability in a good way.

"We all have emotions. Crying in Rio was definitely one of the toughest moments I had in my career, knowing that I won't have a chance to fight for a medal that I really wanted so much.

"So of course having your flag of your country on your chest represents a big honour that can't really be described.

"That's something that has provoked a lot of emotions inside of me, and being part of an Olympic Games is always extra special.

"That's all I can say about crying... I will not comment on an alligator's slaughtering of his victims or something like that. I just hit a tennis ball!"

Djokovic faces Diego Schwartzman in the third round.