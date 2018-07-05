Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Djokovic, Nadal try to reach 3rd round on Day 4 at Wimbledon

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    05 Jul 2018, 15:43 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be in slightly unfamiliar surroundings as he tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 12th-seeded Serb is scheduled to play on No. 2 Court when he faces Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Thursday, having grown more accustomed to appearing on the larger Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and British hopefuls Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund will be playing on Centre Court instead, while women's No. 1 Simona Halep and last year's men's runner-up Marin Cilic are on No. 1 Court.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka has to erase a two-set deficit against Thomas Fabbiano to advance. Their second-round match was halted by rain on Wednesday with Fabbiano leading 7-6 (7), 6-3, 5-6.

