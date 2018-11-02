Djokovic revels in 'highly improbable' return to number one

Novak Djokovic has spoken of his pride at a "highly improbable" return to the top of the ATP rankings.

The 14-time grand slam champion will become the world number one for the first time in two years next week after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

And for Djokovic, who was ranked 21st before Wimbledon, where he kickstarted a phenomenal run, this return to form seemed a long way off.

"Reflecting on what I've been through in the past year, it's quite a phenomenal achievement," said Djokovic after profiting from Damir Dzumhur's retirement in France. "Of course, I'm very, very happy and proud about it.

"I always believe in myself, but it was highly improbable, considering my ranking and the way I played and felt on the court.

"I'll probably be able to speak more profoundly about it when the season is done and hopefully if I get to finish as number one [at the end of 2018]."

Djokovic has lost only once since Wimbledon, winning the last three tournaments, and Marin Cilic is up next in Paris.

"It's going to be a tough one," Djokovic added. "I'm looking forward to it."