×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Djokovic revels in 'highly improbable' return to number one

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    02 Nov 2018, 02:37 IST
Djokoviccropped
Serbian great Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has spoken of his pride at a "highly improbable" return to the top of the ATP rankings.

The 14-time grand slam champion will become the world number one for the first time in two years next week after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

And for Djokovic, who was ranked 21st before Wimbledon, where he kickstarted a phenomenal run, this return to form seemed a long way off.

"Reflecting on what I've been through in the past year, it's quite a phenomenal achievement," said Djokovic after profiting from Damir Dzumhur's retirement in France. "Of course, I'm very, very happy and proud about it.

"I always believe in myself, but it was highly improbable, considering my ranking and the way I played and felt on the court.

"I'll probably be able to speak more profoundly about it when the season is done and hopefully if I get to finish as number one [at the end of 2018]."

Djokovic has lost only once since Wimbledon, winning the last three tournaments, and Marin Cilic is up next in Paris.

"It's going to be a tough one," Djokovic added. "I'm looking forward to it."

Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Nadal withdrawal sends Djokovic to number one
RELATED STORY
Can Novak Djokovic break Roger Federer’s record of total...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals; Cilic wins
RELATED STORY
Irrepressible Djokovic hunting year-end number one
RELATED STORY
Sorry Roger and Rafa: Novak Djokovic has laid the GOAT...
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018 Quarter Final - Novak Djokovic vs...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic into Paris quarters as Dzumhur retires
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018 Preview: Novak Djokovic looks the...
RELATED STORY
It's a very special moment – Djokovic revels in Golden...
RELATED STORY
7 Novak Djokovic records which may never be broken
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us